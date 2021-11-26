Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 28,114 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $222,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00.

USIO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,502. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a P/E ratio of -794.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Usio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Usio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

