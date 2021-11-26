United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.18 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

