United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Gary Mize Purchases 12,700 Shares

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) insider Gary Mize acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.20 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of A$53,340.00 ($38,100.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.