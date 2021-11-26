UniMex Network (UMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,410.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $71,410.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,808 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

