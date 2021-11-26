Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.14 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

