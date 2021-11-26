Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,837 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day moving average is $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

