Unigestion Holding SA Sells 10,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 91.6% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 15,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,611,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,411.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3,405.19.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.