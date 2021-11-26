Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 306 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

HCA stock opened at $239.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.92 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

