Unigestion Holding SA Has $88.53 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

