Unigestion Holding SA Has $811,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

