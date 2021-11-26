Unigestion Holding SA Has $595,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.