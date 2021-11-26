Unigestion Holding SA Buys 1,054 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

