Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $107,765.59

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $107,765.59 and approximately $775.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.