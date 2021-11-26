Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.59. 99,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 144,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.