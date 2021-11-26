UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $14.51 on Major Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, UMA has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $934.04 million and approximately $74.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $14.51 or 0.00024531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 64,359,056 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.