UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.