UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Kimball Electronics worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $601.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $87,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,770. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

