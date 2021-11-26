UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,285 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

