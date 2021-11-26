UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $701,000 in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.