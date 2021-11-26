UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National HealthCare by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.