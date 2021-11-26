UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 36,646 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 665,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,411,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

