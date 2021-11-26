Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $305.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

