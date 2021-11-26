Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $904,881.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00221709 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

