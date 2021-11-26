U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $92.07 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $88.34 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

