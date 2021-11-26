U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

