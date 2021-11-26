Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,946. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

