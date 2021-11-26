Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$63.00” Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$63.00 price target by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$51.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$60.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $612,308.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.