TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TTGPF stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

