TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard Buys 640 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $21,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $656.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

