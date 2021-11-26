Truist Securities Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

