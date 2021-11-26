Truist Securiti Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

NYSE MDT opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

