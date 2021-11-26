Truist Securiti Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

