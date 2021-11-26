TrueFi Hits Market Capitalization of $230.28 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $230.28 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00233316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.