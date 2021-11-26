trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) were down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 64,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,183,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
