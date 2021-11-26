trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) were down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 64,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,183,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Get trivago alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.