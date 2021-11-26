Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

