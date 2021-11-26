Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

