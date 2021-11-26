Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences comprises 2.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of IART opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

