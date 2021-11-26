Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 322,946 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 208.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 32.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 69.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVNS opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

