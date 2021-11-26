Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $294,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.31 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $211.29 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

