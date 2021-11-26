Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

