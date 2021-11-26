Trevali Mining (TV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Trevali Mining (TSE: TV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$0.35 to C$0.30.

11/15/2021 – Trevali Mining was given a new C$0.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20.

11/12/2021 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Trevali Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25.

TSE TV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. Trevali Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

