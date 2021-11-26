Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,103.56

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.56 ($14.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 119,301 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £705.27 million and a PE ratio of 52.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,066.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In related news, insider Tim Jones purchased 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total transaction of £27,625 ($36,092.24).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

