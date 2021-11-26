Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.08

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.