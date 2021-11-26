Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $73.29 Average PT from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 13,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,051. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

