TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TRU opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

