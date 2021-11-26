Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,888 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the average volume of 532 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 84,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,625. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

