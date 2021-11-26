Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 18,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 11,488 call options.

Shares of INO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 217,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

