TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 125,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

