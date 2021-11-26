TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $84,840.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,648.29 or 0.98900848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00039398 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.72 or 0.00624425 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

