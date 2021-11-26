Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

